Kylie Jenner's New Private Life: Everything We Know About Her Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner really is entering a new chapter of her life.

The 20-year-old reality star has stayed out of the public eye since ET learned in September that she was expecting her first child with Travis Scott. A source tells ET on Thursday that she was taking her privacy to the next level and is planning to raise her daughter on a secluded compound in Hidden Hills, California.

Jenner’s exit from the spotlight is a complete 180 from the scantily clad selfies and headline-making Snapchats she posted before she was expecting — so what changed? Here’s everything we know about her pregnancy.

Things Moved Fast Between Her and Travis Scott

Jenner and Scott had only been dating for about five months before news broke that they were expecting their first child together, but it was clear the two fell in love fast.

The couple debuted matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles last June, and in November, sparked engagement rumors after Jenner showed off a huge diamond ring on her left hand. In January, however, Scott played coy about their romance, choosing to keep fans guessing in an interview with Billboard magazine.

Despite not being together with Scott long before they took the next step, a source told ET in September that becoming a young mom was always in the cards for the reality star. “Kylie always wanted to be a young mom,” the source said. “She may be young, but she’s very maternal and has lots of practice with babies! She’s a very hands-on aunt and was basically a step-mom to Tyga’s kid.”

She’s Played Coy About Her Pregnancy From the Beginning

While her sister, Khloe Kardashian, eventually confirmed her own pregnancy with a bumpin’ pic on Instagram, Jenner has chosen not to address the reports surrounding her baby-to-be.

The one and only time she did address her pregnancy was in November, slamming paparazzi photos that appeared to show her burgeoning belly as “Photoshopped.”

“First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background.2nd photo is clearly altered,” Jenner tweeted at the time, while the paparazzi agency insisted the photos were unaltered.

First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background.2nd photo is clearly altered pic.twitter.com/c9fi0EyhWB — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 5, 2017

She’s Taking Time to “Recharge”

Throughout the next several months, Jenner stayed out of the public eye, only appearing in a few Instagram and Snapchat videos. A source told ET in January that the makeup maven’s absence from even social media was a strategic move, in order to allow herself the time she needs to prepare for motherhood.

“[Kylie’s] worked hard her entire life, and being a mother will be a lot of work, so now is a chance for her to recharge,” the source said.

Her Family Has Been Supportive, Though Caitlyn Wasn’t Initially Pleased

Jenner’s family has respected her privacy, staying mum on her impending motherhood. But last week, ET’s source revealed that Caitlyn Jenner “wasn’t happy at first about Kylie becoming a young mother,” adding that Caitlyn was “hesitant” about Scott.

Jenner wasn’t happy with Caitlyn’s response, but ET’s source said that Caitlyn eventually understood that her youngest child was an adult and could make her own decisions.

She’s Keeping Her Brand Separate From Her Personal Life

Jenner’s few social media posts since news of her pregnancy have largely revolved around Kylie Cosmetics, and a source told ET that the reality star’s business will remain a priority after she gives birth — and completely separate from her private life.

“Kylie is so excited about becoming a mother, but it’s not lost on her that she’s not your average 20-year-old,” the source explained, adding Jenner will continue to share beauty tips with fans, without posting content related to her personal life. “So much of her life is public. This is special and she wants to enjoy it.”

She Might Return to the Spotlight After Giving Birth

After she becomes a mom, however, Jenner’s quest for privacy may lighten up a little bit. ET’s source said that Jenner will likely make a birth announcement and introduce the baby to her fans.

“This isn’t a permanent thing,” the source said of Jenner going dark on social media. “Kylie has been chilling at home for the most part and just living her best life. She has really enjoyed this time away from the spotlight. It’s the first time she can remember in her entire life not being followed by cameras and she’s just trying to enjoy this privacy.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was even able to hide her pregnancy in a recent Calvin Klein underwear campaign with her sisters, hiding behind a blanket while they flaunted their toned physiques.

She’s “Nervous” and “Excited” to Be a Mom

As her due date approaches, ET learned that Jenner has mixed emotions about this new stage in her life.

“[She’s] excited to be a mother,” but “has had her moments of being nervous,” the source said, adding that her family will be there to support her along the way. “She knows she has the best teachers to guide her through being a great mother, from her own mother [Kris Jenner] and sisters.”

She’s Planning to Build a Compound

With just weeks left until she meets her baby girl, Jenner has been hard at work. ET’s source revealed last week that she has been shopping for clothes and decorating her future child’s nursery. On Wednesday, Jenner was photographed for the first time in months visiting a construction site with her mom, Kris, and best friend, Jordyn Woods.

According to ET’s source, Jenner is “looking for a quieter life, and wants to buy land to build a compound.” “Kylie wants to build a farm, garden and have a horse stable,” the source said. “Even a pregnant Kylie is all business.”

