Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Can't Stop Giggling While Cuddling With Her Makeup-Free Mom

Clear skies for Stormi!

Kylie Jenner is currently enjoying some bonding time with her 2-month-old daughter, Stormi. The precious mother-daughter duo kicked back on Monday in a series of sweet Snapchat videos.

“Our hair both a mess but…,” the 20-year-old reality star captioned one pic of herself holding her newborn baby while looking nearly makeup-free with her freckles on full display.

The new mom also showed off Stormi’s tiny fingernails, writing, “She has the prettiest little hands.”

Things got extra adorable when Kylie shared a sweet video of Stormi laughing in her sleep. “Are you smiling in your sleep?” Kylie asked her little girl as she giggled with her eyes shut.

Earlier in the day, Kylie shared a video with her fans of her post-baby body, zooming in on her toned bare tummy and hourglass figure in the mirror.

As Kylie and Stormi are bonding, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has also enjoyed some down time with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. Watch the clip below to see more from their recent courtside date night!

