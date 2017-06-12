Kylie Jenner Says She Hopes the Person She's Dating 'Is Obsessed' With Her in New 'Life of Kylie' Trailer

Kylie Jenner is just trying to live her fabulous life! The 19-year-old reality star is gearing up for the summer premiere of her own series, Life of Kylie.

In new promos for the E! show, Jenner opens up about what she wants her fans to know about her, the real her.

“For so long I’ve been putting on this different persona to the world,” she narrates in a new clip. “When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you. There’s two sides of me — there’s an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with and then there’s who I really am. That’s who I want you guys to get to know.”

In the clip, Jenner hugs an unknown man while wearing a corsage. The footage is from April when the cosmetics queen accepted a teen’s invitation to prom.

“I hope the person I’m dating is obsessed with me,” Jenner says over the clip. “I don’t want to look back and regret not being a teenager. I’m just really living my life.”

After splitting from her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tyga, Jenner has been spotted getting cozy several times with rapper Travis Scott.

Life of Kylie premieres August 6 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

