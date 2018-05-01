Kylie Jenner Reveals How She Named Stormi, Talks Raising Kids With Kim & Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner is opening up about her life as a new mom in a candid interview with none other than her sister, Kim Kardashian!

In a Q&A conducted by Kim for English publication, Evening Standard Magazine, Kylie — who welcomed her daughter, Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott in February — talked about parenthood, how she named her daughter and having the next generation of Kardashian-Jenners grow up together.

And, while most young moms struggle with their first foray into parenthood, Kylie confessed it’s been “the opposite,” for her. Although she casually referred to relating to “baby blues” in the beginning, she’s primarily having fun and said one of the hardest parts of parenting was simply leaving her baby girl at home.

“It’s just been so amazing, and so much fun,” she said. “I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience. Of course, there’s hard times and stuff … even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues … and all the ups and downs.”

“And, it was so hard to leave this morning,” she added. “I’m like, ‘I’ll be right back, I’m so sorry, I have to leave!’ and she doesn’t even know what’s going on. I think about her all the time, anywhere I am. I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she’s old enough I’ll bring her everywhere.”



Kylie then explained how she and her Travis named the 3-month-old girl. While she didn’t recall how exactly the pair came up with “Storm,” the idea quickly stuck.

“Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me,” she said of the unusual choice. “And that kind of just stuck with us. And then I didn’t really like just Storm — I didn’t feel like that was her name. So, then it became Stormi. And it just stuck. There were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like it was just her name.”

Since welcoming Stormi, Kylie has impressively gotten back into shape, and she shared pics from her sexy photoshoot for the magazine on Instagram, displaying her enviable physique.

During the interview, she shared that her biggest hopes for adorable Stormi are that she grows into a “strong and independent and confident” woman. She shared how special it was to be expecting at the same time as sisters Khloe and Kim, and have their children grow up together.

“Recently you have become closer to all the sisters, especially me and Khloé, because we were all expecting at the same time,” Kim noted. “Our daughters are two weeks apart, so that’s really cute, and they’re like best friends.”

“They hang out all the time,” added Kylie, whose family loyalty was evident when she named Travis her favorite musician of all time and Kim’s husband, Kanye West, her favorite designer. “It’s crazy how fast they grow, because [Kim’s daughter] Chi is just, like, two weeks older, but you can tell she’s a little bit more advanced. And then, right when Stormi hits two weeks, she’s doing the same things Chi was doing, and they’re like … it’s just crazy to see them grow up together.”

“It was so much fun [being pregnant at the same time as Khloé],” Kylie continued. “We would experience everything together. I was a little ahead of her, so we were both doing it for the first time and I would warn her of things that happened … the amazing things that are going on, and feeling the baby for the first time. We would talk on a daily basis about everything.”

See more on Kylie’s sweet baby girl below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Kylie Jenner Rents Out Six Flags For Travis Scott’s Birthday: Check Out His Amazing Stormi Cake

NEWS: Kylie Jenner Flaunts Tiny Waist Months After Giving Birth

NEWS: Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Can’t Stop Giggling While Cuddling With Her Makeup-Free Mom

Related Gallery

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

News