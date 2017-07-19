Kylie Jenner Flaunts Super Toned Abs in Skimpy, Lacy Bra Top & Tight Skirt

Look out, Barbie — Kylie Jenner is coming to steal your style.

The 19-year-old reality star donned a revealing ensemble while visiting a friend in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

WATCH: Kylie Jenner Flashes Lots of Cleavage in Sexy Bikini, Wraps Herself in Bed Sheets for ‘GQ Germany’

Still rocking long, dark locks, Jenner strutted her stuff in a very tiny, lacy cheetah-print bralette, shimmery silver miniskirt and black strappy sandals. She needed nothing more than a gold watch and studded earrings to complete her bold look — after all, those abs are an accessory in themselves.

The makeup maven sported an equally sultry look on Wednesday, tousling her hair as she posed for sexy Instagram shots in a nearly see-through white tank dress.

WATCH: Kylie Jenner Changes Her ‘T’ Tattoo to Read ‘LA’ After Tyga Split

Well, it has been very warm in Los Angeles this summer…

Jenner clearly knows how to strike a pose, so it’s no surprise that her brand new wax figure can too. Watch the video below to see what happened when she visited her nearly identical facsimile at Madame Tussauds.