Kylie Jenner Cheers on Beau Travis Scott at Wireless Festival With Sister Kendall and Bella Hadid

Kylie Jenner is cheering on her man!

The 19-year-old reality star was spotted jamming out to Travis Scott’s set during day two of the 2017 Wireless Festival in London, England, on Saturday.

Kylie was accompanied by sister Kendall Jenner and pal Bella Hadid during Scott’s performance, as she sported a sassy banged hairstyle while chilling in the VIP section.

The makeup maven’s pals Jordyn Woods and Winnie Harlow were also in attendance.

Kylie, who recently got matching tattoos with Scott, changed her "T" ankle tattoo — for ex-boyfriend Tyga — to read "LA."

