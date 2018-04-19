Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Sit Courtside One Year After Their First Public Outing: Pics!

One year later and still sitting courtside!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott stepped out on Wednesday for a rare public date night. The couple and parents to 2-month-old daughter Stormi sat courtside at the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets game at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Travis, 25, whose real name is Jacques Webster, is from Houston and a supporter of the Rockets, who crushed the Timberwolves 102 to 82.

Jenner, 20, wore an all-black ensemble for the outing, in a loose sweatshirt, rolled up pants, and strappy stiletto heels. Her black hair was shaped into a chic bob.

Getty Images

The couple was called out on the jumbotron, but looked embarrassed by the acknowledgement, smiling and looking away from the cameras.

Getty Images

The moment was reminiscent of their April 2017 outing at another Houston Rockets game, which marked the first public event they attended together.

🏀 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 18, 2018 at 9:12pm PDT

In February, the couple welcomed their daughter Stormi. Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Kylie shared several adorable Snapchat videos of baby Stormi. The little girl is already grinning and laughing at her mom.

Getty Images

For more from Kylie, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Shares Ridiculously Cute New Snaps of Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner’s Boyfriend Travis Scott Responds to Being Sued for Missing Performance After Daughter’s Birth

Kylie Jenner Shows Off New Blue Hair While Flaunting Amazing Post-Baby Body

Related Gallery

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

News