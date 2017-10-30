'KUWTK': Kim Kardashian Mocks Scott Disick for Taking Bella Thorne to Cannes: 'They Looked So Desperate'

After he seemingly ignored several of Khloe’s phone calls, Scott did sit down for a solo interview with the show, and admitted that he went too far with his intimidating remarks.

“You know, when Kourtney was telling me that she was going, she was kinda being a drop condescending and I think I got defensive, and just said, like, ‘OK great, if you’re gonna be in Cannes with another guy, have fun, but just know that it’s probably not gonna be that fun if you run into me and my friends,'” Scott shared.

“The fact of the matter is she’s allowed to live her life. She’s a single girl and obviously we all know that I do what I want so she should be able to do what she wants,” he continued. “But there’s a lot of anger. Like, wow, it’s really real, us not being together.”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed