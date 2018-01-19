Kristin Cavallari Breaks Down Learning Her Brother Didn’t Intend to End His Life on ‘Hollywood Medium’

Kristin Cavallari is connecting with her late brother, Michael. The 31-year-old reality star and cookbook author was featured in the trailer for the upcoming season of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

In the clip, Henry tells Cavallari that her brother didn’t intend to end his life when he tragically passed away in 2015.

“That just f**king kills me,” a visibly emotional Cavallari says, placing her head in her hands.

Michael’s untimely death was riddled with mystery after his body was found on Dec. 10, several weeks after a car registered in his name was found abandoned in Grand County, Utah, on Nov. 27.

Cavallari and her family have not known what really happened to Michael. A medical examiner previously ruled his death an accident, saying he died of hypothermia due to the below-freezing temperatures.

“He had such a good heart. He was the only one who could push my buttons the way he did,” Cavallari told ET in 2016. “It was like that brother-sister relationship, but he would make me laugh, then push my buttons, and then make me laugh.”

Other stars appearing on the upcoming season of Hollywood Medium include Megan Fox, Jim Parsons, Chrissy Metz, Iggy Azalea, Chad Michael Murray, and Lucy Hale.

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry premieres Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. ET.

For more from Cavallari, watch the clip below.

