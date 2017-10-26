Kristen Bell Wants to Do a 'Veronica Mars' Miniseries: 'It's Going to Happen'

The actress is currently committed to her role on NBC’s The Good Place, but noted that if they were to bring Veronica back, it would likely be as part of some kind of TV or streaming series.

“Personally, and I think that Rob probably agrees that, A: we’ll never make the fans pay for it again, and B: the format works better in an episodic, where you get a little more of it,” she said. “So we want to do a miniseries. We are willing to put the effort in.”

And while it may not be soon, rest assured Marshmallows, Bell is fully committed. “I mean, if I have to do it as Murder, She Wrote at 80, we’re going to do it. It’s going to happen.”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed