Kristen Bell Reveals the Important Health Lessons She Teaches Her Daughters

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s daughters already know how to get their “workouts in.”

The A Bad Moms Christmas star covers the November issue of Shape, and inside the magazine, reveals how she’s making sure 4-year-old Lincoln and 2-year-old Delta learn to take care of their bodies.

“It’s important to me to show my children that I care about my health and fitness enough to stay committed,” Bell shares. “So when I’m in their room with them, I’ll do some squats. When they ask what I’m doing, I’ll say I’m getting my physical fitness in. And because they copy everything I do, the next time they pick up a heavy bag they’ll say, ‘I’m getting my workout in.'”

“It’s a value I want to instill in my kids at an early age — that paying attention to your body is mandatory,” she adds. “Whether it’s putting my sunscreen on or doing push-ups, it’s not just me taking care of myself but also helping me shape my daughters.”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed