Kristen Bell Reveals How Dax Shepard Will Help Her Through High-Pressure SAG Awards Hosting Gig

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Kristen Bell is gearing up to make history. It was announced on Monday that the 37-year-old actress will be the first-ever host of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, airing live on Jan. 21 on TNT and TBS. ET exclusively spoke with Bell the day it was announced as she filmed an upcoming Funny or Die skit, and she admitted to being “nervous” about the huge gig. “I just got a phone call and I say yes to everything,” she tells ET’s Nischelle Turner. “I have a real problem saying no, so I was like,…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Full Text Feed