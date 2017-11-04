Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Kids Walked In on Them While They Were Having Sex: 'That's How They Were Made'

Bell’s daughters, 4-year-old Lincoln and 2-year-old Delta, definitely run the show. The Bad Moms Christmas star adorably posted a pic of herself “grin and forking bearing it” dressed as Elsa for Halloween.

ET caught up with Bell on Monday, where she revealed that she “of course” took her daughter’s costume choice personally.

“I said, ‘Number one, you are a kid — you are supposed to have your finger on the pulse. You are two years too late. What’s hot, what’s new, you gotta fill me in,'” she recalled. “I just learned Instagram.”

“She was like, ‘Mommy, you have to be Elsa, please, ’cause I want to be Elsa,’ and she really likes matching,” Bell shared. “Like, she was wearing a green dress today, so I chose green eye shadow. Like, we have a thing.”

