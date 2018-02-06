Kris Jenner Gushes Over Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian's Newborn Daughters (Exclusive)

Kris Jenner is really enjoying all the adorable new babies in her life.

The Kardashian family matriarch stepped out in style at the Rachel Zoe Fashion Show at the Jeremy Hotel in West Hollywood on Monday night, and she stopped to talk with ET’s Keltie Knight about the latest additions to her famous family.

“It’s overwhelming. It’s a lot of little people,” Kris joked. “I love it though. I love every second of it. It’s such a blessing.”

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago, via surrogate on Jan. 15, and Kris’ 20-year-old daughter, Kylie Jenner, gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, on Feb. 1.

“I’m just really proud of her,” the 62-year-old reality star said of Kylie welcoming her new bundle of joy with rapper Travis Scott. “It’s incredible. I feel very, very lucky.”

“It just doesn’t get any better than this,” the proud mom and grandmother gushed. “Life is really good right now and it’s all about the kids and the family and just keeping everybody happy and healthy.”

As for her grandparenting style, Kris said she’s “a spoiler,” and that it makes her a successful grandma.

“I’m getting an A right now. I’ve decided I’m doing great,” Kris joked.

While at the star-studded fashion event, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cameras were rolling and Kris reflected on the filming of the show’s new season. “Season 15 is well on its way. We’re about half way through so it’s exciting.”

As for how the show decides on what it’s going to reveal from their private lives, and what they choose to keep under wraps, the star explained, “We film everything and we try to show as much as we can in 44 minutes once a week on a one hour show. So we try to get in as much as we can that we know everybody will love.”

While Kylie revealed she’s given birth three days after the fact, the young fashion mogul and reality star has yet to reveal her daughter’s name — but speculation is in full swing with many on the internet sharing their many predictions. Check out the video below to hear more.

