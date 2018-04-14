Kings of Leon's Nathan Followill and Wife Jessie Baylin Welcome Second Child — See the First Pic!

Say hello to the newest King (Prince?) of Leon: Oliver Francis Followill.

Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill and his wife, singer-songwriter Jessie Baylin, posted the first pictures of their second child on Instagram on Friday. Based on their posts, they are completely smitten.

“Hello world, here he is. Oliver Francis Followill. You complete us in every way. ⭐️🌙 4.10.18,” wrote Baylin on Instagram next to an adorable picture of little Oliver and his big sister, Violet.

Followill posted a sweet picture of a print of Oliver’s little feet with the caption, “Oliver Francis Followill has arrived. I’m so in love it hurts.”

The couple announced they were expecting their second child in a sweet Thanksgiving post, showing a clearly exhausted (and pregnant) Baylin.

“No thanksgiving pregnant stress here at all. #turkeyme #babyme#wineme,” read the Instagram caption.

Congratulations to the happy family of four!

