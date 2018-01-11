King of the hill: Canada's Kingsbury has most wins in history after 12th straight moguls gold

Mikael Kingsbury’s winning run is leaving him speechless.

The Canadian extended his World Cup moguls winning streak to 12 straight on Wednesday night in Park City, Utah to set a new record with his 47th career victory.

The win pushed him past Americans Hannah Kearney and Donna Weinbrecht for the record.

“I don’t know where to start anymore, it’s been a crazy ride,” said Kingsbury.

“I was having fun today. I felt very confident at the start gate and the fact that I’m beating Hannah Kearney and Donna for the number of wins all time, it’s just unbelievable. There’s no words. These ladies are legends in the sport and to have my name above them now, it’s a big honour for me.”

Dominating performance

Kingsbury, of Deux-Montagnes, Que., dominated the competition with 87.33 points to finish ahead of Japan’s Sho Endo (84.44) and American Bradley Wilson (82.61).

The 25-year-old Kingsbury has won gold at each World Cup stop he’s competed in since Jan. 28, 2017, when he settled for silver in Calgary.

The victory is his fifth in as many competitions this season and eighth in 13 career competitions at the Deer Valley course.

“I worked very hard to try to manage my energy this week and I was able to ski my best in the final and super final,” he said. “It seems like it’s been like that all the competitions this season where I’m able to be clutch at the right moment.”

He has already qualified for the Pyeongchang Games, where next month he’ll go for one of the few pieces missing from his resume — an Olympic gold medal. Fellow Canadian Alex Bilodeau won back-to-back Olympic gold, at the Sochi Games in 2014 and Vancouver in 2010.

Naude is top Canadian woman

On the women’s side, Canada’s Andi Naude was the top finisher in sixth, while France’s Perrine Laffont was golden.

Before this evening, the Penticton, B.C., native finished in the top five in each of her previous competitions, including a pair of bronze medals.

Chloé Dufour-Lapointe and sister Justine finished 20th and 21st respectively.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe is the reigning Olympic champion while Chloé was the runner-up four years ago in Sochi.

