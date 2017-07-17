Kim Zolciak Shares an Update and Photo of Son Kash After Dog Attack: 'I'm Feeling So Blessed'— July 17, 2017
On the way to a full recovery! Kim Zolciak’s son, Kash, is doing well after his “traumatic” dog bite in April.
The 4-year-old visited his plastic surgeon over the weekend and his reality star mom couldn’t help but share a positive update on her little boy’s condition.
“Just left Dr Williams office (said I wasn’t going to post but I just have too) I’m feeling so blessed,” the Don’t Be Tardy star wrote. “He is Kash’s plastic surgeon! He performed the surgery the night Kash was bit! He said, ‘He is pleased with his progress and he doesn’t feel he will need additional surgeries’ THANK YOU GOD and Thank you Dr Williams for your magical hands.”
She went on to outline just how severe Kash’s injuries were, writing, “Kash’s face was broken and had to be pieced literally back together and due to all the swelling/trauma you don’t know for several weeks if more surgery is needed in order to align the face. Well we just got the news we were hoping for! This is nothing short of a divine intervention. Thank you for all your prayers you have no idea how much they truly helped! Upwards and Onwards.”
And the dog-loving kiddo hasn’t let his injury get in the way of playing with animals. Zolciak later posted a video of Kash lying on the ground as the family’s new puppies crawled all over him.
“This thing is life,” Kash declared in the clip as the puppies licked him on the face and cuddled close.
