Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Son Kash Cuddles Foster Puppies 2 Months After Scary Dog Attack— July 4, 2017
Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Son Kash Cuddles Foster Puppies 2 Months After Scary Dog Attack
Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s son Kash is getting along quite well with the family’s new puppies.
Kim shared a photo to Instagram on Sunday of her 4-year-old son snuggling up to one of the foster animals she recently took in, after the boy suffered a scary dog attack in April.
MORE: Kim Zolciak Takes in Three Foster Puppies — See the Adorable Pics!
“How @kashbiermann has been spending the last 2 days!!