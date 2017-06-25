Kim Kardashian's Son Saint Looks Just Like Dad Kanye West in New Pic — See the Cute Snap!— June 25, 2017
Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, looks just like his dad!
The 1-year-old tot is the spitting image of Kanye West in a new pic his mom shared to Snapchat on Saturday.
Little Saint stares straight into the camera — giving the same face West often gives to the papparazzi — in the sweet snap, as he watches his mom from his car seat.
A source confirmed to ET on Wednesday that Kardashian and West are planning to give their two kids another sibling, as they’ve hired a surrogate to carry baby No. 3.
“It’s something that has been in the works for a bit now,” the source said of the surrogacy decision. “There was always a very high risk if Kim became pregnant with a third baby, so it was never really an option. They are excited to finally add to their family.”
