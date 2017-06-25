News Tangle Logo News Tangle

Kim Kardashian's Son Saint Looks Just Like Dad Kanye West in New Pic — See the Cute Snap!

— June 25, 2017

Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, looks just like his dad!

The 1-year-old tot is the spitting image of Kanye West in a new pic his mom shared to Snapchat on Saturday.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Says She’s ‘Terrified’ Her Children Will be Bullied on Social Media

Little Saint stares straight into the camera — giving the same face West often gives to the papparazzi — in the sweet snap, as he watches his mom from his car seat.

Photo: Snapchat

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute to Kanye West for ‘Being Such a Good Dad to Our Babies’

A source confirmed to ET on Wednesday that Kardashian and West are planning to give their two kids another sibling, as they’ve hired a surrogate to carry baby No. 3.

“It’s something that has been in the works for a bit now,” the source said of the surrogacy decision. “There was always a very high risk if Kim became pregnant with a third baby, so it was never really an option. They are excited to finally add to their family.”

See more in the video below.

SHARE ON FACEBOOKSHARESHARE ON TWITTERTWEET

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories

Tagged with:

Recent Posts

﻿