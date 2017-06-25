Kim Kardashian's Son Saint Looks Just Like Dad Kanye West in New Pic — See the Cute Snap!

Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, looks just like his dad!

The 1-year-old tot is the spitting image of Kanye West in a new pic his mom shared to Snapchat on Saturday.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Says She’s ‘Terrified’ Her Children Will be Bullied on Social Media

Little Saint stares straight into the camera — giving the same face West often gives to the papparazzi — in the sweet snap, as he watches his mom from his car seat.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute to Kanye West for ‘Being Such a Good Dad to Our Babies’

A source confirmed to ET on Wednesday that Kardashian and West are planning to give their two kids another sibling, as they’ve hired a surrogate to carry baby No. 3.

“It’s something that has been in the works for a bit now,” the source said of the surrogacy decision. “There was always a very high risk if Kim became pregnant with a third baby, so it was never really an option. They are excited to finally add to their family.”

