Kim Kardashian's 'Glam Masters' Will Be Hosted by Laverne Cox — Check Out the Trailer

Kim Kardashian West is joining forces with an Orange Is the New Black star for her new Lifetime show! Laverne Cox will be both host and judge of the competition reality series Glam Masters, which is executive produced by Kardashian West and is set to premiere on Feb. 28. “I am so excited to announce that I am serving as host of #GlamMasters and also one of its judges,” Cox posted to Instagram on Tuesday. “Glam Masters is a beauty competition series we really had a blast shooting. I hope you’ll…

