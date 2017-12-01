News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Compare Forex Brokers
Good Forex Brokers
Reputable Forex Brokers
ECN Forex Broker Comparison
Forex Broker Reviews
Best Australian Forex Brokers

Kim Kardashian Teases Kanye West's New Yeezy Collection — Check Out the Looks!

— December 1, 2017

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Kim Kardashian West makes Yeezy look good! The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star teased her husband Kanye West’s upcoming Yeezy season 6 collection this week, wearing nine different looks from the line. The outfits included bandeau tops, leggings, bodysuits, zip-up sweatshirts, body-hugging skirts in different lengths and shorts, all in various neutral shades like gray, camel, beige and navy. Photo: Splash “My schedule was so busy, I ended up in nine different…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
Full Text Feed

Tagged with:

Recent Posts

﻿