Kim Kardashian Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane at Her Old House — Watch!

Kim Kardashian West returns to her old stomping grounds!

The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared her trip down memory lane on Wednesday, Snapchatting her visit to her old Beverly Hills home.

“Can anyone guess where I’m at?” Kim asks in one clip. “You guys, this is so nostalgic. My old house, do you guys remember this? And look, they kept all of my old furniture, every last piece of mine.” The reality star then proceeds to show the home, which she found thanks to Josh Altman from Million Dollar Listing, who also makes a cameo in the video.

Also along for the ride is Khloe Kardashian, who jumps into one of her sister’s videos where she’s recalling the food fight she had with her mom, Kris Jenner.

Kim then heads upstairs, checks herself out in “the same mirror” she had and asks, “Do you guys remember cleaning out all of my shoes and they all ended up here?”