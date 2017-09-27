Kim Kardashian Sounds Off on 'Fake Stories' About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy, Defends Caitlyn Jenner— September 27, 2017
Kim went on to slam The Sun for claiming that Caitlyn’s rep said that the former Olympian knew of her daughter’s pregnancy “some time ago.”
“And speaking of fake stories,” the 36-year-old reality star tweeted. “The media is super shady for posting fake quotes from Caitlyn when she hasn’t spoke to anyone.”
