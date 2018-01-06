News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of Late Father That Reminds Her of Son Saint

— January 6, 2018

Saint West takes after his grandfather, Robert Kardashian. Kim Kardashian shared a sweet black-and-white photograph on Friday of her late father as a child holding his little cousin, Andrea. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also expressed that the adorable flashback pic reminded her of her little 2-year-old son, who according to Kim has his grandpa’s ears. “My dad & cousin Andrea, Cici’s sister (Saint has my dads ears),” the 37-year-old reality star wrote on Instagram. My dad & cousin…

