Kim Kardashian Seductively Sprawls Out on the Sand in Sexy New Bikini Snap

— January 29, 2018

Kim Kardashian West is attempting to break the internet again.

The 37-year-old star shared a jaw-dropping topless photo on Twitter on Monday, posing in skimpy underwear and an open fur coat.

The mom of three also shared a sexy new bikini snap taken by fashion photographer Marcus Hyde.

The racy snap showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sprawled on the sand in a white two-piece, with matching white beads adorning her braids.

“Straight from the polaroid @marcushyde,” she captioned the pic.

She later shared another steamy snap showing her kneeling on a bed in a plunging white sweater and skimpy white panties. The same look was also captured in a video posted by the star on Friday.

“Bo West,” she captioned the provocative new image.

Kardashian West, who just welcomed her third child — baby girl Chicago — via surrogacy with husband Kanye West, has been enjoying showing off her hot bod lately, having also shared a topless selfie on Instagram on Thursday.

See more on the much-talked about photo below.

