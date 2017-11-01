News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Kim Kardashian Rocks Selena Quintanilla Costume That’s Almost Identical to Demi Lovato’s: Watch!

— November 1, 2017

As for Kardashian, she’s been at the top of her game this Halloween, dressing like a series of pop icons. She first embodied Cher with her pal, Jonathan Cheban, by her side as Sonny Bono. She also teamed up with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, as the Michael Jackson to her Madonna. And her Aaliyah costume raised some eyebrows on social media from fans who weren’t sure she nailed the look.

For more from Kardashian’s festive getups, watch the clip below! 

