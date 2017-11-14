News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Kim Kardashian Reads Kanye West’s ‘Mean Tweet’ About Jimmy Kimmel for Birthday Show

— November 14, 2017

Nothing says “Happy Birthday” like a bunch of celebrities reading mean messages!

Jimmy Kimmel turned 50 on Monday, and to celebrate, stars taped a special edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s popular “Mean Tweets” segment with a Kimmel-centric twist.

“’@jimmykimmel is a comedy god. Like a deformed, lame, hideous god, such as ancient Greece’s Hep…hep.. hepatitis?’” Chris Hemsworth read, struggling to pronounce Hephaestus. “’But that ugly bozo is still a god.’ Jimmy, you don’t have hepatitis. I would know.”

Amy Schumer threw in another hater’s tweet, reading, “’@jimmykimmel, you still look like a potato. Now you’re just a hairy potato. So you’re extra gross.” 

