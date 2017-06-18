Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute to Kanye West for 'Being Such a Good Dad to Our Babies' — See the Cute Pics!

Kim Kardashian West is celebrating Father’s Day with some adorable snapshots of her loving husband, Kanye West, cuddling up with their cute kids.

Kim took to Instagram on Sunday to share a pic of Kanye resting in bed with their adorable 4-year-old daughter, North, laying on his chest.

“Happy Father’s Day!” the 36-year-old reality star and mother of two captioned the pic. “Thank you for being such a good dad to our babies!”

She followed that photo up with another pic showing Kanye and their 1-year-old son, Saint, flying together on a private plane.

In the photo, the 40-year-old rapper is smiling loving at his sweet son, who gazes at his dad in wonder. Kim reiterated the sentiment “Happy Father’s Day” in the caption, along with a heart emoji.

The couple, who began dating in 2012, welcomed daughter North in June 2013. The pair got engaged the following October and tied the knot with a luxurious ceremony in Florence, Italy in May 2014. They welcomed son Saint in December 2015.

Kim also paid tribute to her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., with a cute throwback pic from her childhood.

“God I am so lucky you were my dad. I remember right before you passed away I thanked you for everything u taught me,” Kim captioned the pic of her and her father, who died in September 2003 after a battle with esophageal cancer.

“I told u I would raise my kids with everything I learned from you, whenever that time would come,” she continued. “Well I kept my promise dad! Thank you for being the best!”

