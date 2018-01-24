Kim Kardashian Goofs Off With Son Saint One Week After Birth of Chicago West: Pics!

Too cute! Kim Kardashian may not have shared the first photo of her newborn daughter, Chicago West, yet, but that doesn’t mean she’s not giving fans plenty of kid time.

The 37-year-old KKW Beauty founder took to Snapchat on Tuesday while enjoying some quality time with her son, Saint.

The 2-year-old tot appeared to be enjoying the app’s various filters, as his mom played with him.

“Are you an alien? Say hi, Alien!” she teased.

She then switched to the pizza filter, asking her son, “Do you love pizza?” followed by, “Are you an old man?”

Saint looked particularly cute rocking his thick grey mustache and old man specs. He seems to do doing much better after a health scare over the holidays.

Kardashian opened up about Saint’s brief stint of pneumonia on social media, writing, “My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging.”

Saint is now a big brother to his infant sister, Chicago. The family welcomed the little girl via surrogate last Monday. Kardashian talked about the moment in a recent blog post, writing, “The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time.”

A source previously told ET, “Kim, Kanye, North, and Saint are enjoying every second of bonding time with the new baby.”

