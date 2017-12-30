Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Deleted All Her Christmas Card Photos on Instagram

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Christmas is over for Kim Kardashian West. The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star deleted all of her 25 family Christmas cards off her Instagram earlier this week without any explanation, until now. On Friday, Kim retweeted a fan who asked her why she removed the images from her account, replying that she always intended to delete them. “Was always the plan. I archieved [sic] them so my Instagram feed vibe is back,” Kim wrote. She also shared a sweet family pic with husband Kanye…

