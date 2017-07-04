Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Pose With North, Saint, and 2Chainz in Fun Family Pic

Family time! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had some group fun with their two kids, North and Saint West, on Sunday.

The foursome spent some the afternoon with rapper 2Chainz and his family, who stopped by for some of Kardashian’s home-cooked treats.

Family pic A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 2, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

The Selfish author, 36, posted several videos of her Sunday feast on Instagram Stories, which consisted of rice and beans, mac and cheese, greens, and jerk chicken, pork and ox tail.

2Chainz seemed to have lots of fun at the gathering, posting a big group shot with Kimye and the kids to Instagram, writing, “Family pic.”

The 4-year-old North stole the show, making a bored face while her 1-year-old brother, Saint looked on wide-eyed.

Happy Sunday A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 2, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

2Chainz also shared a shot with a smiling Yeezy, writing, “Happy Sunday.”

Kanye may be getting along with 2Chainz, but he’s reportedly going through a tough time with his former rapper pal Jay Z.

HOV released his new album 4:44, which featured lyrics that are seemingly directed as a diss to Kanye. TMZ has also reported that Kanye is trying to leave Jay Z’s streaming service, Tidal, and has started a legal battle with the company.

