Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban Debut Epic Sonny and Cher Halloween Costume — See the Pics!

Kardashian and Cheban headed to the annual Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party, where the reality star opened up to ET about her costume, saying that Cher is her “idol” and that the get-up was perfect for a ’70s themed party.

“@KimKardashian Woke To See You Are Me 4 🎃You Look BEAUTIFUL Little Armenian Sister💋Dream Of India Is Perfect 4U, & @BobMackie at his best,” Cher raved on Twitter Saturday morning, as Kardashian replied, “I love you so much!!!”

