Kim Kardashian Accidentally Reveals Gender of Baby No. 3, Says North Is ‘So Excited’

“North, she’s really excited about that,” Kim said of her baby sister. “She’s so excited, let’s see if it lasts.”

As for her son, Saint, Kim isn’t as sure that the almost 2-year-old understands that a new sibling is on the way.

“I don’t know if my son gets it yet, especially since I don’t have the belly. It is a different experience,” Kim admitted. “So I said to my sisters, ‘Would I be really creepy if I just had someone dress up like a big stork and drop the baby off at the front door? And have to explain that?’ Isn’t that we heard growing up?”

DeGeneres insisted that it was a weird plan, and also offered up some baby names to Kim, who admitted they hadn’t chosen one yet and were “freaking out.”

When the comedic host suggested “Lip-Kit West,” Kim quipped, “Kylie would love that.” There was also West West, Pop West, and Star West.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed