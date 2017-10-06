Kim Cattrall Claps Back at 'Sex and The City' Fan, Says She's 'Moving On' From Playing Samantha

Earlier this week, Cattrall spoke up in an interview with Piers Morgan on ITV’s Life Stories, saying, “This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City, specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer.”

She added, “I don’t know what her issue is. I never have.”

Cattrall shut down sequel rumors to ET back in January, saying, “I hate to be a spoilsport, but what would the next story be? Whether you liked it or not, the reality is, authentically — there were not alternative facts here! — there was backlash. The reality of what [a third movie] would be — there’s nothing concrete.”

