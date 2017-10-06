News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Kim Cattrall Claps Back at 'Sex and The City' Fan, Says She's 'Moving On' From Playing Samantha

— October 6, 2017

Earlier this week, Cattrall spoke up in an interview with Piers Morgan on ITV’s Life Stories, saying, “This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City, specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer.”

She added, “I don’t know what her issue is. I never have.”

Cattrall shut down sequel rumors to ET back in January, saying, “I hate to be a spoilsport, but what would the next story be? Whether you liked it or not, the reality is, authentically — there were not alternative facts here! — there was backlash. The reality of what [a third movie] would be — there’s nothing concrete.”

