Kim and Khloe Kardashian Splash Cold Water on Kourtney's Latest 'Passion in Life' on 'KUWTK'

Great news! Kourtney Kardashian has figured out her “passion in life.”

Unfortunately for her, her sisters are less than impressed in a sneak peek from Sunday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

They barely let Kourtney get more than a sentence or two out before quickly splashing some cold water on her half-baked idea.

“Do you guys want to know some exciting news?” Kourtney asks Khloe and Kim Kardashian, brimming with optimism. “I figured out my passion in life.”

“Let me guess, being a model,” Kim interjects sarcastically.

But Kourtney continues, undeterred.

“So produce the show, like some kind of like interior show…,” Kourtney begins, before realizing she’s being stared at. “What?”

Khloe goes on to say that big commitments aren’t exactly her strongest suit.

“OK, so are you here to kill my vibe?” Kourtney asks.

“I’m being realistic, you never are realistic,” Khloe responds. “Work is still work.”

And with that, you can see Kourtney’s enthusiasm deflates like a balloon — just in time for Kim to outright pop it.

“I think we’re just a little bit frustrated that you never, like, show up to do work,” Kim says.

Watch the full clip below.

[embedded content]

