Kid Rock Hints at Senate Run Because 2017's Ability to Baffle Us Knows No Bounds

Kid Rock wants your vote.

The Devil Without a Cause singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that a recently created website, Kid Rock For Senate, is in fact very real, and that he’d be making a big announcement soon.

“I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… kidrockforsenate.com,” the 46-year-old singer said. “The answer is an absolute YES. Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future.”

After the announcement, social media lit off with supporters, detractors, and head-scratchers regarding Rock’s potential Senate run.

At least one observer, Politico’s Scott Bland, noticed that the merch links on Rock’s page lead back to a Warner Bros. Records-hosted website, fueling some to speculate that we may all be being trolled in some sort of album promotion.

Additionally, journalist Robert Maguire noted that Rock doesn’t appear to have formalized his run with FEC paperwork.