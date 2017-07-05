Khloe Kardashian Throws Epic July 4th Bash With Tristan Thompson, Kim, Rob, and Dream in Adorable Pool Pics!

It wouldn’t be a holiday without a Kardashian blowout! And this year, the family went all-out at Khloe Kardashian’s home.

Naturally, the Revenge Body host, 33, started the day with an intensive workout, stopping to snap a selfie with her shirtless man, Tristan Thompson, afterwards.

WATCH: Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Surprises Her With a Family-Packed Birthday Bash: Pics!



“After workout pose,” she captioned the shot of the NBA star flexing his muscles while Khloe flaunted her toned abs in a sports bra and matching leggings.

She then cooled off by riding down her large waterslide in the backyard, while Thompson shouted, “Alright, come down, let’s go!”

Khloe then changed into a red one-piece with denim shortie shorts, posing next to her momager, Kris Jenner.

The pair shouted, “Happy Fourth of July!” and threw up some peace signs.

And though fitness is often the subject of her snaps, Khloe did take a moment to honor the gold-covered desserts at her bash.

“Look how cute all of our desserts are!” she narrated, panning the camera over chocolate-covered strawberries, cookies, and upside-down ice cream cones.

Of course, Kris got her own table setting with the tag reading, “Reserved for Kris F**king Jenner.”

Kim Kardashian also attended the soiree, Snapchatting a video of the family’s crazy inflatable pool floats, including one in the shape of her Kimoji booty.

#kimkardashian A post shared by @kimsnapchatt on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:02pm PDT

Rob Kardashian brought his baby daughter, Dream, and the pair had a blast on the unicorn pool float, which he documented on his Instagram.

“Happy 4th ! Everyone be safe !!! LOVE,” Rob captioned one shot with his little girl.