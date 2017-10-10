Khloe Kardashian Responds to Fans Speculating Over Her Baby Bump

In a June episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe opened up about the possibility of starting a family with Thompson, telling Kim Kardashian West, who is also expecting her third child via surrogate, that the NBA pro was excited about having babies with her.

“He wants to have kids now,” she told her older sister. “He said, ‘I want to have kids with you, [and] if you get pregnant, you could make maternity jeans for [your clothing line] Good American.”

She’s not modeling maternity pants just yet, but here’s everything ET knows so far about Khloe’s pregnancy:

