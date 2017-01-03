Khloe Kardashian Kisses, Grinds on Tristan Thompson in Sexy New Year's Pics

Ringing in the New Year right! If her New Year’s Eve plans are any indication, Khloe Kardashian is set to have a very good year.

The 32-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share some steamy pics from her festive celebrations with her new beau, Tristan Thompson.

In one shot, Khlo-Money is wearing a gold sparkly dress with her hair pulled up in a high ponytail, while grinding on her man.

“Happy New Year!!! May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all!” she captioned the shot.

In another photo, Khloe and Tristan are locked in a passionate kiss, which she simply captioned with a heart emoji.

The couple has been going strong for several months now. On Christmas day, the NBA star took to Instagram to share a fab shot of himself wearing a giant fur coat and Khloe in a matching fur, writing, “Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from me and mines, to you and yours.”

Khloe took some time to reflect on her year of highs and lows last week on her personal blog, talking about how she evolved in 2016.

“It took me a long time to get here,” she wrote. “I feel like I’ve grown so much this year.”

In 2016, Khloe finalized her divorce from ex Lamar Odom, ended a romance with basketball star James Harden in February, and was first spotted with Tristan in the fall. She also celebrated the record-breaking launch of her Good American denim line.

