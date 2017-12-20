Khloe Kardashian Announces She's Pregnant With Bare Baby Bump Photo

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

It’s official! Khloe Kardashian announced her pregnancy on Wednesday with an emotional Instagram post of her bare baby bump. Khloe’s boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, hugs her from behind. “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!” Khloe, 33, writes. “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.” Khloe also gushed about 26-year-old Tristan. “I still at times can’t believe that our love…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Fulltext Feed