Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Gifted Fried Chicken Cakes From Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Find Snow in Calabasas

Leave it to Chrissy Teigen to gift her friends with fried chicken.

The Cravings author and her husband, John Legend, sent the Kardashian sisters a very unique gift: a caked made of fried chicken and mashed potatoes. (The model is a longtime friend of the reality stars — Kim Kardashian even threw Chrissy a baby shower earlier this year.)

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope, may have been the most excited recipient, gleefully running through the items in the dessert-like object as her mom took videos on Friday.

“And we like the cake and we like the chicken… [and] yams,” the 4-year-old rattled off, as her mom also reminded her that there was also mac and cheese in the concoction.

Khloe Kardashian also received a cake, though she jokingly scolded her friends for the gift, saying they know she’s trying to lose weight.

Both Khloe and Kourtney shared the card Chrissy and Teigen sent with the edible presents on Snapchat, which read, “Thank God Christmas falls on Soul Food Sunday. Enjoy mashed potato iced, corn bread and yam filled, fried chicken topped cake of perfection!! Love you guys!”

Khloe wasn’t done showing off her gifts, though. She also proudly Snapchatted two original photographs of Marilyn Monroe, given to her by momager Kris Jenner. The 32-year-old reality star was so excited she squealed and told her mother that she was “absolutely ecstatic.”

“If anyone knows me they know I have a true obsession with Marilyn Monroe…” she said. “I mean, can you not die? They’re both signed by the photographers.”

As if that wasn’t enough, the one-time talk show host got a killer pair of gold heels from none other than Jennifer Lopez.

“You guys, I am dying. J. Lo thinks I look amazing. I don’t need a gift, I just needed this card,” she said over the course of three videos, showing the note and the amazing shoes. “OK, I lied, as much as I loved the card, holy s**t these are f**king epic — and they’re from Jennifer Lopez! These are to die for. I feel like a badass Cinderella.”

The Christmas joy kept on coming for the Kardashian clan. Kourtney kicked off Saturday morning by watching A Charlie Brown Christmas with her kids — while Elf on the Shelf peered over the TV — while Khloe got an intense workout in. The sisters and Penelope then went over to a neighbor’s house in Calabasas, California, where snow had been shipped in to make this year a white Christmas, and they gleefully went sledding down the front lawn.

Not a bad way to celebrate the holidays!

As for if Kim got one of those fried chicken cakes or what her other celeb gifts were, well, she’s still on a social media hiatus. Nonetheless, we wish the whole Kardashian crew and everyone a very happy holiday season.

