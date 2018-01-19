Kesha, 'This Is Us', 'Lady Bird' Among GLAAD Media Award Nominees — Find Out Who Else Is Being Recognized!— January 19, 2018
This year’s GLAAD Media Award nominations are here.
The annual show — which honors accurate and inclusive portrayals of the LGBT community in movies, music, TV and writing — announced this year’s nominees, which include Oscar contending films Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird, as well as the NBC drama, This Is Us.
Kesha is among the singers nominated for Outstanding Music Artist, along with Miley Cyrus, Kehlani and Sam Smith. Additionally, JAY-Z will earn special recognition at the awards show for his song, “Smile,” off of his 4:44 album, which detailed his mother, Gloria Carter’s, coming out story.
New to this year’s awards is the Outstanding Family Programming category, which aims to acknowledge LGBT inclusivity in children’s television.
The ceremony will take place in Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton on Apr. 12, as well in New York City on May 5 at the New York Hilton Midtown.
Read below for a selection of the categories, and see the full list of nominees on GLAAD’s website.
OUTSTANDING FILM – WIDE RELEASE
Battle of the Sexes
Call Me by Your Name
Lady Bird
Professor Marston and the Wonder Women
The Shape of Water
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
The Bold Type
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Modern Family
One Day at a Time
One Mississippi
Superstore
Survivor’s Remorse
Transparent
Will & Grace
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Billions
Doubt
The Handmaid’s Tale
Nashville
Sense8
Shadowhunters
Star
Star Trek: Discovery
This Is Us
Wynonna Earp
OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
American Horror Story: Cult
Feud: Bette and Joan
Godless
Queers
When We Rise
OUTSTANDING MUSIC ARTIST
Miley Cyrus, Younger Now
Halsey, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom
Honey Dijon, The Best of Both Worlds
Kehlani, SweetSexySavage
Kelela, Take Me Apart
Kesha, Rainbow
Perfume Genius, No Shape
Sam Smith, The Thrill of It All
St. Vincent, MASSEDUCTION
Wrabel, We Could Be Beautiful
