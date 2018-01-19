Kesha, 'This Is Us', 'Lady Bird' Among GLAAD Media Award Nominees — Find Out Who Else Is Being Recognized!

This year’s GLAAD Media Award nominations are here.

The annual show — which honors accurate and inclusive portrayals of the LGBT community in movies, music, TV and writing — announced this year’s nominees, which include Oscar contending films Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird, as well as the NBC drama, This Is Us.

Kesha is among the singers nominated for Outstanding Music Artist, along with Miley Cyrus, Kehlani and Sam Smith. Additionally, JAY-Z will earn special recognition at the awards show for his song, “Smile,” off of his 4:44 album, which detailed his mother, Gloria Carter’s, coming out story.

New to this year’s awards is the Outstanding Family Programming category, which aims to acknowledge LGBT inclusivity in children’s television.

The ceremony will take place in Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton on Apr. 12, as well in New York City on May 5 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

Read below for a selection of the categories, and see the full list of nominees on GLAAD’s website.

OUTSTANDING FILM – WIDE RELEASE

Battle of the Sexes

Call Me by Your Name

Lady Bird

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

The Shape of Water

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

The Bold Type

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Modern Family

One Day at a Time

One Mississippi

Superstore

Survivor’s Remorse

Transparent

Will & Grace

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Billions

Doubt

The Handmaid’s Tale

Nashville

Sense8

Shadowhunters

Star

Star Trek: Discovery

This Is Us

Wynonna Earp

OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

American Horror Story: Cult

Feud: Bette and Joan

Godless

Queers

When We Rise

OUTSTANDING MUSIC ARTIST

Miley Cyrus, Younger Now

Halsey, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom

Honey Dijon, The Best of Both Worlds

Kehlani, SweetSexySavage

Kelela, Take Me Apart

Kesha, Rainbow

Perfume Genius, No Shape

Sam Smith, The Thrill of It All

St. Vincent, MASSEDUCTION

Wrabel, We Could Be Beautiful

