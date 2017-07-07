Playing Kesha Says Bob Dylan Restored Her Faith in Hugging After Cringeworthy Moment With Jerry Seinfeld — Listen!

At least Kesha’s awkward Jerry Seinfeld moment has a happy ending!

The “Praying” singer went on SiriusXM‘s Hits 1 in Hollywood show this week, where she opened up about a polite, but cringeworthy encounter with the Seinfeld star last month, who refused her request for a hug.

“I felt like I was five years old,” the 30-year-old artist revealed. “I somehow ended up in my very own, mini episode of Seinfeld, for like five seconds.”

“I used to carry the whole season package with me in my carry-on, like, DVDs,” she noted, adding, “I shoulda known better … I’ve seen the hugging episode.”

Apparently, the experience was enough to make Kesha rethink her friendly embraces.

“I had a moment where I was thinking to myself, ‘Maybe I should stop trying to hug anyone,’” she said. “And then I was like, ‘F**k that. No, hugging is magical, hugging is beautiful.’”

And that’s when Kesha learned that her personal hero, Bob Dylan, likes hugging as much as she does.

“Then the most wonderful thing happened. My idol — in life — Bob Dylan, agreed to meet up with me,” she explained. “I was so scared, ’cause I had just been hug-denied.’”

“I walked up and I just kinda stood there and smiled, and he just opened his big, beautiful arms, and gave me the most wonderful Bob Dylan hug that I could have ever dreamt of.”

Sounds like a truly uplifting experience!

Meanwhile, after an almost five-year solo hiatus from music, Kesha is finally back with a new, incredible single.

