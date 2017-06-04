Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Look So In Love at Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Can this couple get any cuter?

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys looked so in love while hitting the red carpet at the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in New York City on Saturday.

WATCH: Matthew Rhys ‘Very Drunkenly’ Hit on Keri Russell Long Before They Started Dating

Russell looked ready for summer in a striped, origami-like skirt, cute sandals and a wide-brimmed hat, while her Americans co-star kept on-theme in a striped tee, matching socks and a navy blue blazer.

The couple, who welcomed son Sam in May 2016, adorably couldn’t take their eyes off each other during their day out.

RELATED: Keri Russell Reveals Why ‘Felicity’ Co-Star Scott Speedman Was a ‘Disaster of a Boyfriend’

Also in attendance were Nicole Kidman, Priyanka Chopra, Kate Mara and Kendall Jenner.

But back to Russell and Rhys — the pair also made a fashionable appearance at the actress’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony earlier this week. See more in the video below.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories