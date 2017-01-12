Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Gush Over Each Other Ahead of 'The Americans' Season 5

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys were the definition of adorable while promoting the upcoming season of The Americans at FX’s Television Critics Association press day on Thursday.

The co-stars and real-life couple were beamed in via satellite from New York, where they are currently filming the seventh episode of upcoming season, which happens to be directed by Rhys.

When Rhys was asked what it was like to direct his longtime partner on set, he adorably quipped: “I think we’re going into a tunnel….”

Rhys recalled directing Russell for the first time during the fourth season of The Americans.

“Last year, when I directed my first episode and directed Keri for the first time, she was pregnant, so I was very cautious in my approach, and I mean that purely physically,” he said, with Russell chuckling at the memory. “It presents its own wonderful sets of new challenges.”

“It’s great. Obviously, working with anyone any amount of years this closely, there is such an incredible shorthand and you kind of know what the other is thinking before they think it,” Russell charmingly said of Rhys. “I have always and still do respect Matthew’s work on the show so much. He’s so fun to work with as an actor, so as a director, it’s good — you want to get inside his head, the head that creates all that stuff and you get to see little pieces of it.”

“I have to say, even when he’s not directing, which is why I thought it was such a great idea for him to direct, he’s always problem-solving and making things better and blocking lines or coming up with ideas, so I thought it was a really good, natural thing for him to do,” she added.

“I just wrote every word she just said,” Rhys delightfully deadpanned.

The Americans premieres Tuesday, March 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

