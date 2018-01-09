Kendall Jenner Addresses Her Golden Globes Acne: 'Never Let That S**t Stop You'

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Kendall Jenner’s not letting anything stop her from hitting the red carpet! The 22-year-old supermodel attended the Golden Globes on Sunday, looking fab in a black Giambattista Valli gown. But it was her face that caught many fans’ attention. One commenter on Twitter, reached out to Jenner, writing, “Ok but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand.” Jenner retweeted the comment and replied, “Never let that s**t…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Fulltext Feed