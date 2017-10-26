Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Dish on Chemistry After 6 Months of Hosting 'Live' Together (Exclusive)

“Ryan [was on Live] for years as a guest host and we always thought, ‘He’s too busy,’ but as it turns out… all he had really going on was his radio show,” executive producer Michael Gelman dishes. “When we started talking, we thought, ‘We could all make this work, including building a little studio right here.'”

“You put them together and it’s not one plus one equals two, it’s one plus one makes 10,” he continues. “Because the two of them, they like each other and they have fun together and they can just be loose and be real.”

The co-hosts definitely aren’t just friends for the show. Case in point? The two are coming together to host a Halloween party.

“He is the reason we are having the party. We are hosting it together,” Ripa says. “It is on a Tuesday. He says, ‘We will have everybody out by nine.’ I go, ‘Most people would not be arriving until nine!'”

