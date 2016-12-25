Kelly Clarkson Shares Yet Another Adorable Family Christmas Card — This Time With Santa!

Kelly Clarkson’s family had a very special guest for this year’s Christmas card — Santa Claus himself!

The “Piece By Piece” singer shared this year’s festive greeting via Twitter on Friday.

In the sweet pic, Clarkson held 2-year-old daughter River while her husband, Brandon Blackstock, is carrying their 8-month-old son, Remington. Savannah and Seth, Blackstock’s two older children from a previous relationship, rounded out the photo on either side of the frame, while Santa sat smack in the middle of the blended family.

“Merry Christmas from the Blackstock’s