Kelly Clarkson can’t get over her adorable family!

The 34-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet snap of her husband, Brandon Blackstock, holding their two children, 2-year-old daughter River Rose and 8-month old son Remington Alexander, that’s too cute for words!

