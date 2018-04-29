Kelly Clarkson Debuts Bangs and Rocks Cut-Out LBD at Benefit Gala

Get it, girl!

Kelly Clarkson looked fabulous at a benefit gala on Friday night.

The Voice coach performed in Beverly Hills at the UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation’s 23rd Annual Taste for a Cure event, which honored Paul Telegdy, the President of Alternative and Reality Group for NBC Entertainment.

Clarkson stepped up her fashion game for the charitable gala, donning a sexy long-sleeved Elie Saab LBD that had a sweetheart neckline cut-out and lace detailing. She paired the frock with black stockings and alice + olivia shoes.

Though her blonde locks are normally styled with longer bangs and layers, the “Piece by Piece” singer debuted shorter eyebrow-grazing fringe, styling her hair up in a high bun to highlight the new chop. She finished off her look with peachy-gold makeup, though it was her massive engagement ring that was hard to take our eyes away from! (Clarkson has been married to Brandon Blackstock since 2013 and they share two children, daughter River and son Remington.)

John Sciulli/Getty Images for UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation

Just ahead of the event, where the Texas native sang her hits like “Stronger” and “I Don’t Think About You,” she shared the details of her look on Instagram, writing, “I am overjoyed to be a part of honoring Paul Teledgy tonight at Taste for a Cure 2018.”

Clarkson has also been sharing tons of her #OOTDs on Instagram since joining The Voice.

Earlier this week, she celebrated her 36th birthday in a sweet silver Dolce&Gabbana dress, which she also styled with black tights and heels.

The day before, she looked like she was having too much fun in a black-and-white polka dot dress by Carolina Herrera.

And sparkles were the name of the game earlier this month in these Gucci and Michael Kors numbers, respectively:

Clarkson seems to be having a ton of fun playing with different styles, and we are here for it!

For even more on her Voice experience, watch the video below.

